Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Is Now 39.74% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.91 trading at $0.91 or 4.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $959.77M. That closing price of INBX’s stock is at a discount of -66.04% from its 52-week high price of $34.72 and is indicating a premium of 39.74% from its 52-week low price of $12.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 410.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.55%, in the last five days INBX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $20.91 price level, adding 2.29% to its value on the day. Inhibrx Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.00% in past 5-day. Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) showed a performance of 26.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.09 million shares which calculate 10.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -186.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.12% for stock’s current value.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Inhibrx Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.71% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -13.30% in the current quarter and calculating -2.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -96.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $278k and $274k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.00% during past 5 years.

INBX Dividends

Inhibrx Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s Major holders