i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) Could Actually Go To $5.12 In 12 Months

In last trading session, i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) saw 7.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.81 trading at $0.04 or 2.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $520.48M. That closing price of IAUX’s stock is at a discount of -75.69% from its 52-week high price of $3.18 and is indicating a premium of 15.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.26%, in the last five days IAUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $1.81 price level, adding 4.23% to its value on the day. i-80 Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of -35.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.56% in past 5-day. i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) showed a performance of -3.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.07 million shares which calculate 6.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.12. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -182.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -82.32% for stock’s current value.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that i-80 Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.85% while that of industry is 19.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders