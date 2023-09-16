Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) -1.83% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.22?

In last trading session, Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.82 trading at -$0.28 or -2.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $352.83M. That closing price of GRPN’s stock is at a discount of -16.58% from its 52-week high price of $13.78 and is indicating a premium of 75.55% from its 52-week low price of $2.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Groupon Inc. (GRPN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.31%, in the last five days GRPN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $11.82 price level, adding 8.73% to its value on the day. Groupon Inc.’s shares saw a change of 37.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.83% in past 5-day. Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) showed a performance of 7.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.45 million shares which calculate 3.59 days to cover the short interests.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Groupon Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 141.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.73% while that of industry is 22.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 119.10% in the current quarter and calculating 178.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $126.89 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $139.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $144.39 million and $148.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -12.10% while estimating it to be -6.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -322.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.90%.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders