FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Are Up 7.36 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw 7.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.29 trading at -$0.15 or -2.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $307.71M. That closing price of FF’s stock is at a discount of -41.43% from its 52-week high price of $10.31 and is indicating a premium of 20.85% from its 52-week low price of $5.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 350.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FutureFuel Corp. (FF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.02%, in the last five days FF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $7.29 price level, adding 2.67% to its value on the day. FutureFuel Corp.’s shares saw a change of -10.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.36% in past 5-day. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) showed a performance of 0.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.15 million shares which calculate 3.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -92.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -92.04% for stock’s current value.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -42.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

FF Dividends

FutureFuel Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.20% institutions for FutureFuel Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FF for having 4.33 million shares of worth $31.53 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.39 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.83 million shares of worth $13.34 million or 4.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.76 million in the company or a holder of 1.80% of company’s stock.