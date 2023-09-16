CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Could Experience -93.33% Growth

In last trading session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw 5.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.02 or 16.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.06M. That closing price of CNEY’s stock is at a discount of -1814.29% from its 52-week high price of $2.68 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 704.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.08%, in the last five days CNEY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 5.34% to its value on the day. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.09% in past 5-day. CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) showed a performance of -29.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57070.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -757.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -757.14% for stock’s current value.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.70% during past 5 years.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.86% institutions for CN Energy Group. Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CNEY for having 0.22 million shares of worth $44040.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28020.0.