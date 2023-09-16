Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Share Price Rebounds -9.8% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at -$0.07 or -11.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $102.57M. That closing price of BHIL’s stock is at a discount of -586.27% from its 52-week high price of $3.50 and is indicating a discount of -9.8% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 529.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.86%, in the last five days BHIL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 22.73% to its value on the day. Benson Hill Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.55% in past 5-day. Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) showed a performance of -15.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.48 million shares which calculate 8.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -390.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -390.2% for stock’s current value.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Benson Hill Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.27% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.43% institutions for Benson Hill Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BHIL for having 17.86 million shares of worth $23.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alphabet Inc., which was holding about 15.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.96 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.91 million shares of worth $5.44 million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.33 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.