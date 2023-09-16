Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Shares Are Down -8.81 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) saw 2.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.90 trading at $0.37 or 14.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $767.95M. That closing price of BENF’s stock is at a discount of -468.97% from its 52-week high price of $16.50 and is indicating a premium of 41.72% from its 52-week low price of $1.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 256.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.62%, in the last five days BENF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $2.90 price level, adding 11.04% to its value on the day. Beneficient’s shares saw a change of -71.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.81% in past 5-day. Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) showed a performance of 46.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58020.0 shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

BENF Dividends

Beneficient is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 74.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 120.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.17% institutions for Beneficient that are currently holding shares of the company. Hatteras Investment Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at BENF for having 49.43 million shares of worth $143.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 20.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.2 million.