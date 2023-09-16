Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Lost -11.30% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) saw 4.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.57 trading at -$0.22 or -1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of APGE’s stock is at a discount of -24.16% from its 52-week high price of $25.54 and is indicating a premium of 2.87% from its 52-week low price of $19.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 310.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.06%, in the last five days APGE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $20.57 price level, adding 15.45% to its value on the day. Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.30% in past 5-day. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) showed a performance of -11.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.74 million shares which calculate 3.86 days to cover the short interests.

APGE Dividends

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.37% institutions for Apogee Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund is the top institutional holder at APGE for having 0.28 million shares of worth $5.73 million. And as of Jul 30, 2023, it was holding 0.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity Growth Company Fund, which was holding about 0.28 million shares on Jul 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.76 million.