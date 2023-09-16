Analysts Say Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) Can Really Get To $30.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw 19.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.31 trading at -$0.18 or -0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.76B. That closing price of FL’s stock is at a discount of -157.89% from its 52-week high price of $47.22 and is indicating a premium of 18.95% from its 52-week low price of $14.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Foot Locker Inc. (FL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.26 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.97%, in the last five days FL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $18.31 price level, adding 1.98% to its value on the day. Foot Locker Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.94% in past 5-day. Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) showed a performance of -27.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 39.92% for stock’s current value.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Foot Locker Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -72.53% while that of industry is -5.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -79.50% in the current quarter and calculating -63.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.98 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.2 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -58.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.19%.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 16 and November 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 110.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 110.76% institutions for Foot Locker Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. is the top institutional holder at FL for having 11.47 million shares of worth $209.99 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 11.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $209.04 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.42 million shares of worth $80.89 million or 4.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $53.41 million in the company or a holder of 3.10% of company’s stock.