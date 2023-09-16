Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Drops -80.36% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $2.92?

In last trading session, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw 1.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.92 trading at $0.13 or 4.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $154.47M. That closing price of ALT’s stock is at a discount of -488.01% from its 52-week high price of $17.17 and is indicating a premium of 19.86% from its 52-week low price of $2.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Altimmune Inc. (ALT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.66%, in the last five days ALT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $2.92 price level, adding 1.35% to its value on the day. Altimmune Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.18% in past 5-day. Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) showed a performance of 7.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.03 million shares which calculate 5.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1098.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -413.7% for stock’s current value.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altimmune Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.60% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.60% in the current quarter and calculating -4.70% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.60% during past 5 years.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.15% institutions for Altimmune Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ALT for having 3.66 million shares of worth $10.7 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.1 million.

On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.0 million shares of worth $5.84 million or 3.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.72 million in the company or a holder of 3.07% of company’s stock.