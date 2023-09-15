YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Is Down -12.73% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) saw 2.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at $0.06 or 6.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $99.04M. That most recent trading price of YS’s stock is at a discount of -1820.83% from its 52-week high price of $18.44 and is indicating a premium of 21.87% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 954.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.23%, in the last five days YS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 11.11% to its value on the day. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -90.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.95% in past 5-day. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) showed a performance of -12.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.71 million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.02 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.03 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

YS Dividends

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.87% institutions for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at YS for having 4.3 million shares of worth $5.93 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 2.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.75 million.