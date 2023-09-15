With 39.11% Distance From Low, Is Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) saw 3.09 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.00 trading at $0.16 or 0.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $58.86B. That most recent trading price of STLA’s stock is at a discount of -9.0% from its 52-week high price of $20.71 and is indicating a premium of 39.11% from its 52-week low price of $11.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Stellantis N.V. (STLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.82%, in the last five days STLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $19.00 price level, adding 1.45% to its value on the day. Stellantis N.V.’s shares saw a change of 33.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.20% in past 5-day. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) showed a performance of 6.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.64 million shares which calculate 5.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.62. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -98.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.58% for stock’s current value.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Stellantis N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.64% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.74% during past 5 years.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.09% institutions for Stellantis N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bpifrance SA is the top institutional holder at STLA for having 192.7 million shares of worth $3.38 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Amundi, which was holding about 94.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.65 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 30.0 million shares of worth $526.2 million or 0.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27.43 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $456.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.