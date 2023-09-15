Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Down -14.96% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.3500?

In last trading session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw 19.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.99 trading at $0.08 or 4.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $746.55M. That closing price of SPCE’s stock is at a discount of -232.16% from its 52-week high price of $6.61 and is indicating a premium of 5.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.42 in the current quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.19%, in the last five days SPCE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $1.99 price level, adding 15.68% to its value on the day. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.96% in past 5-day. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) showed a performance of -31.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 63.29 million shares which calculate 3.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -302.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.63% for stock’s current value.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.59% while that of industry is 7.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.60% in the current quarter and calculating 23.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 112.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.12 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.56 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $767k and $869k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 46.00% while estimating it to be 79.50% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.40%.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.62% institutions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SPCE for having 23.34 million shares of worth $46.45 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 21.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.89 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.06 million shares of worth $31.97 million or 4.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.