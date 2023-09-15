UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) -6.25% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$1.20?

In recent trading session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) saw 1.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.33 trading at -$0.42 or -2.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.51B. That most recent trading price of PATH’s stock is at a discount of -15.06% from its 52-week high price of $19.94 and is indicating a premium of 39.99% from its 52-week low price of $10.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UiPath Inc. (PATH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.39%, in the last five days PATH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $17.33 price level, adding 10.67% to its value on the day. UiPath Inc.’s shares saw a change of 36.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.25% in past 5-day. UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) showed a performance of 13.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.65 million shares which calculate 7.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.99% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.67% for stock’s current value.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that UiPath Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 185.71% while that of industry is 17.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.00% in the current quarter and calculating -6.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $315.59 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $383.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2024.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 48.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.60%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 04 and December 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.75% institutions for UiPath Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PATH for having 48.28 million shares of worth $830.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 35.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $603.35 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 28.9 million shares of worth $497.04 million or 5.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $180.56 million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.