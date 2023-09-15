Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) At $8.94: What To Do?

In last trading session, Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) saw 2.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.94 trading at $1.04 or 13.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $278.75M. That closing price of TSE’s stock is at a discount of -241.5% from its 52-week high price of $30.53 and is indicating a premium of 16.89% from its 52-week low price of $7.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 650.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.16%, in the last five days TSE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $8.94 price level, adding 3.25% to its value on the day. Trinseo PLC’s shares saw a change of -60.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.48% in past 5-day. Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) showed a performance of -29.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.99 million shares which calculate 4.98 days to cover the short interests.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trinseo PLC is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -827.08% while that of industry is -7.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.80% in the current quarter and calculating 54.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -19.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $973 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $989.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.18 billion and $975.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -17.40% while estimating it to be 1.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.30% during past 5 years.

TSE Dividends

Trinseo PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.23% institutions for Trinseo PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at TSE for having 7.63 million shares of worth $96.61 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 21.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.34 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.48 million shares of worth $43.78 million or 7.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16.55 million in the company or a holder of 3.71% of company’s stock.