The 12-Month Price Target For Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Is Now $18.00.

In recent trading session, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw 4.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.67 trading at $0.65 or 5.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.53B. That most recent trading price of OWL’s stock is at a discount of -10.81% from its 52-week high price of $14.04 and is indicating a premium of 36.39% from its 52-week low price of $8.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.41%, in the last five days OWL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $12.67 price level, adding 2.69% to its value on the day. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.23% in past 5-day. Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) showed a performance of 13.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.36 million shares which calculate 6.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.6% for stock’s current value.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Blue Owl Capital Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.64% while that of industry is 1.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $411.67 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $435.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $370.99 million and $395.51 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.00% while estimating it to be 10.10% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.21%.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.24% institutions for Blue Owl Capital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at OWL for having 56.75 million shares of worth $661.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC, which was holding about 50.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $582.5 million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 22.03 million shares of worth $256.7 million or 4.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $256.53 million in the company or a holder of 4.84% of company’s stock.