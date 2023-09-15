Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Falls -20.70% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $31.39?

In last trading session, Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.39 trading at $1.39 or 4.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.22B. That closing price of GPCR’s stock is at a discount of -35.55% from its 52-week high price of $42.55 and is indicating a premium of 33.74% from its 52-week low price of $20.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 403.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Gulfport Energy Corporation in the current quarter.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.63%, in the last five days GPCR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $31.39 price level, adding 2.55% to its value on the day. Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.87% in past 5-day. Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) showed a performance of 14.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.41 million shares which calculate 3.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $58.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -84.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.43% for stock’s current value.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Structure Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.03% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

GPCR Dividends

Structure Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.29% institutions for Structure Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deep Track Capital, Lp is the top institutional holder at GPCR for having 2.65 million shares of worth $110.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 1.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.72 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.71 million shares of worth $29.5 million or 1.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $12.71 million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.