SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Reduces -2.56% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $193.31M. That closing price of SLQT’s stock is at a discount of -157.89% from its 52-week high price of $2.94 and is indicating a premium of 55.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 752.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

SLQT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/13/23 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 23.48% to its value on the day. SelectQuote Inc.’s shares saw a change of 69.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.56% in past 5-day. SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) showed a performance of -19.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.84 million shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -163.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.51% for stock’s current value.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.80% in the current quarter and calculating 71.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $210.53 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $377.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -340.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -9.70%.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.15% institutions for SelectQuote Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Brookside Equity Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at SLQT for having 17.68 million shares of worth $34.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.09 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.67 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.32 million shares of worth $8.43 million or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.2 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.04 million in the company or a holder of 1.92% of company’s stock.