Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) 1.94% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw 8.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.15 trading at -$0.02 or -0.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.96B. That closing price of PTON’s stock is at a discount of -246.21% from its 52-week high price of $17.83 and is indicating a premium of 1.94% from its 52-week low price of $5.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 17 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.39%, in the last five days PTON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $5.15 price level, adding 11.82% to its value on the day. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.51% in past 5-day. Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) showed a performance of -30.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.45 million shares which calculate 3.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -152.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.33% for stock’s current value.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Peloton Interactive Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.09% while that of industry is -12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 70.00% in the current quarter and calculating 56.10% increase in the next quarter.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $593.77 million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $762.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.64% institutions for Peloton Interactive Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PTON for having 29.36 million shares of worth $151.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 29.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $150.45 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.32 million shares of worth $94.34 million or 5.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $49.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.