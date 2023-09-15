PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Achieved Almost 23.22% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In recent trading session, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw 2.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $97.37 trading at -$1.7 or -1.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $130.20B. That most recent trading price of PDD’s stock is at a discount of -9.25% from its 52-week high price of $106.38 and is indicating a premium of 60.15% from its 52-week low price of $38.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 46 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 37 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.2 in the current quarter.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.72%, in the last five days PDD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/13/23 when the stock touched $97.37 price level, adding 3.02% to its value on the day. PDD Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.13% in past 5-day. PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) showed a performance of 23.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.7 million shares which calculate 2.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $866.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.76% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $576.04 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1159.38. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1090.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -491.6% for stock’s current value.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PDD Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.87% while that of industry is 22.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.50% in the current quarter and calculating 5.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.34 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.75 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $5.23 billion and $5.68 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.50% while estimating it to be 54.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 119.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 302.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.47%.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.74% institutions for PDD Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PDD for having 31.17 million shares of worth $2.15 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 24.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.67 billion.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.35 million shares of worth $1.02 billion or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.05 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $412.43 million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.