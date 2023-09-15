Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Is Currently -242.74% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) saw 4.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.41 trading at $0.55 or 29.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $287.29M. That most recent trading price of NVX’s stock is at a discount of -242.74% from its 52-week high price of $8.26 and is indicating a premium of 26.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 57330.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 62.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 29.57%, in the last five days NVX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $2.41 price level, adding 8.37% to its value on the day. Novonix Limited’s shares saw a change of -41.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.31% in past 5-day. Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) showed a performance of -7.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32170.0 shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.

NVX Dividends

Novonix Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.11% institutions for Novonix Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management is the top institutional holder at NVX for having 10711.0 shares of worth $28415.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 16927.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44905.0.