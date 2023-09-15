NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Jump 3.08%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) saw 26.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.38 trading at $0.31 or 3.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.59B. That closing price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -119.08% from its 52-week high price of $22.74 and is indicating a premium of 32.56% from its 52-week low price of $7.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 40.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NIO Inc. (NIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 39 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.08%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $10.38 price level, adding 4.6% to its value on the day. NIO Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.98% in past 5-day. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -12.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 101.51 million shares which calculate 1.59 days to cover the short interests.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIO Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -37.21% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.80% during past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.84% institutions for NIO Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 119.46 million shares of worth $1.16 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 66.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $647.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 38.61 million shares of worth $290.73 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.62 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $130.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.