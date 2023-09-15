Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Surges 4.75% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw 1.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $112.75 trading at -$0.06 or -0.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $43.19B. That most recent trading price of MRNA’s stock is at a discount of -92.68% from its 52-week high price of $217.25 and is indicating a premium of 15.73% from its 52-week low price of $95.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Moderna Inc. (MRNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.05%, in the last five days MRNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/13/23 when the stock touched $112.75 price level, adding 1.85% to its value on the day. Moderna Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.75% in past 5-day. Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) showed a performance of 13.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.05 million shares which calculate 4.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $179.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $66.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $430.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -281.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 41.46% for stock’s current value.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Moderna Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -121.42% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 92.10% during past 5 years.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.48% institutions for Moderna Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at MRNA for having 45.71 million shares of worth $5.18 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 27.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.11 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.11 million shares of worth $1.15 billion or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.42 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.07 billion in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.