Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Reduces -4.55% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $113.26 trading at -$4.44 or -3.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $35.93B. That most recent trading price of LEN’s stock is at a discount of -17.64% from its 52-week high price of $133.24 and is indicating a premium of 38.28% from its 52-week low price of $69.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.77%, in the last five days LEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $113.26 price level, adding 6.8% to its value on the day. Lennar Corporation’s shares saw a change of 25.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.55% in past 5-day. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) showed a performance of -7.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.68 million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lennar Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -27.92% while that of industry is -24.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.10% in the current quarter and calculating 14.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.36 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.5 billion in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.60%.

LEN Dividends

Lennar Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.17% institutions for Lennar Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LEN for having 28.13 million shares of worth $3.21 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 21.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.48 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.27 million shares of worth $828.54 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $681.37 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.