Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT) Has Recovered 83.01% So Far, But Another -80.39% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT) saw 1.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.01 or 0.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $46.03M. That most recent trading price of SHOT’s stock is at a discount of -0.65% from its 52-week high price of $1.54 and is indicating a premium of 83.01% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jupiter Wellness Inc. (SHOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.66%, in the last five days SHOT remained trading in the green when the stock touched $1.53 price level. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s shares saw a change of 137.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.41% in past 5-day. Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT) showed a performance of 50.01% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.57% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.76 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.76. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -80.39% for stock’s current value.

SHOT Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.