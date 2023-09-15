Is Chanson International Holding’s (NASDAQ:CHSN) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $3.15?

In last trading session, Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.15 trading at $0.25 or 8.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.46M. That closing price of CHSN’s stock is at a discount of -35.87% from its 52-week high price of $4.28 and is indicating a premium of 66.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 248.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.62%, in the last five days CHSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $3.15 price level, adding 5.12% to its value on the day. Chanson International Holding’s shares saw a change of 28.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.54% in past 5-day. Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) showed a performance of 73.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34850.0 shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

CHSN Dividends

Chanson International Holding is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.58% institutions for Chanson International Holding that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at CHSN for having 300.0 shares of worth $945.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.