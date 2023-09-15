Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Currently -60.88 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) saw 2.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.01 trading at $0.58 or 13.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $264.23M. That closing price of IREN’s stock is at a discount of -60.88% from its 52-week high price of $8.06 and is indicating a premium of 79.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Iris Energy Limited (IREN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.09%, in the last five days IREN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $5.01 price level, adding 4.57% to its value on the day. Iris Energy Limited’s shares saw a change of 300.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.83% in past 5-day. Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) showed a performance of -0.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Iris Energy Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 84.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 99.68% while that of industry is -7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.13 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.54 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $15.18 million and $13.47 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.30% while estimating it to be 149.00% for the next quarter.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.32% institutions for Iris Energy Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at IREN for having 2.63 million shares of worth $12.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 1.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.42 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.66 million shares of worth $4.42 million or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.02 million in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.