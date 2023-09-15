Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Has Recovered 63.89% So Far, But Another -27.31% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) saw 8.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at $0.06 or 2.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $676.38M. That closing price of HUT’s stock is at a discount of -110.65% from its 52-week high price of $4.55 and is indicating a premium of 63.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.86%, in the last five days HUT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 8.09% to its value on the day. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s shares saw a change of 154.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.68% in past 5-day. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) showed a performance of -18.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.16 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.37% for stock’s current value.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hut 8 Mining Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 18.20.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.61% institutions for Hut 8 Mining Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at HUT for having 6.86 million shares of worth $14.81 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 3.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.5 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.88 million shares of worth $14.85 million or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.42 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $13.87 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.