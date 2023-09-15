GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Is Currently -63.45% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.93 trading at -$0.28 or -2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $440.10M. That closing price of GCT’s stock is at a discount of -63.45% from its 52-week high price of $19.50 and is indicating a premium of 65.3% from its 52-week low price of $4.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 661.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.38 in the current quarter.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.29%, in the last five days GCT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $11.93 price level, adding 35.86% to its value on the day. GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 109.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.23% in past 5-day. GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) showed a performance of 17.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.44 million shares which calculate 0.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -117.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.12% for stock’s current value.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GigaCloud Technology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 105.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 165.00% while that of industry is 18.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $164.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $155.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $128 million and $125.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.50% while estimating it to be 23.50% for the next quarter.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.44% institutions for GigaCloud Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Boston Partners is the top institutional holder at GCT for having 0.15 million shares of worth $1.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 67688.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.46 million.