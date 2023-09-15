Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Adds 3.68 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw 3.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.41 trading at $0.07 or 5.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $344.91M. That closing price of GEVO’s stock is at a discount of -90.78% from its 52-week high price of $2.69 and is indicating a premium of 28.37% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gevo Inc. (GEVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.22%, in the last five days GEVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $1.41 price level. Gevo Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.68% in past 5-day. Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) showed a performance of -6.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.25 million shares which calculate 10.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -892.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.8% for stock’s current value.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gevo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.21% while that of industry is -7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 73.70% in the current quarter and calculating 45.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,344.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.1 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.22 million and $545k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 236.10% while estimating it to be 712.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -46.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.69% institutions for Gevo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GEVO for having 28.79 million shares of worth $43.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 13.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.85 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.15 million shares of worth $14.02 million or 3.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.44 million in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.