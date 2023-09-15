ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Up 8.84% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.0999?

In last trading session, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) saw 3.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.23 trading at $0.21 or 20.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.78M. That closing price of NDRA’s stock is at a discount of -501.63% from its 52-week high price of $7.40 and is indicating a premium of 21.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.43 in the current quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.59%, in the last five days NDRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $1.23 price level, adding 13.38% to its value on the day. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.84% in past 5-day. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) showed a performance of 6.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 69150.0 shares which calculate 1.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1282.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1282.11% for stock’s current value.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.00% in the current quarter and calculating 56.30% increase in the next quarter.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.90% during past 5 years.

NDRA Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.44% institutions for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NDRA for having 58054.0 shares of worth $81275.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 36701.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51381.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 25739.0 shares of worth $36034.0 or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9550.0 shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15280.0 in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.