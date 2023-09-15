Does Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Look Expensive At $0.76? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.76 trading at $0.03 or 4.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.33M. That closing price of CTXR’s stock is at a discount of -125.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.71 and is indicating a premium of 5.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.05%, in the last five days CTXR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 19.15% to its value on the day. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.20% in past 5-day. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) showed a performance of -11.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.85 million shares which calculate 11.94 days to cover the short interests.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.04% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.40% during past 5 years.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders