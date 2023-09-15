Do You Like CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) At $0.60?

In last trading session, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at $0.03 or 4.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.91M. That closing price of CAMP’s stock is at a discount of -793.33% from its 52-week high price of $5.36 and is indicating a premium of 8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 423.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.53%, in the last five days CAMP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, adding 4.76% to its value on the day. CalAmp Corp.’s shares saw a change of -86.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.58% in past 5-day. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) showed a performance of -16.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CalAmp Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -81.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 325.00% while that of industry is -0.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70.35 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $71.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

CAMP Dividends

CalAmp Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.07% institutions for CalAmp Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at CAMP for having 3.42 million shares of worth $3.63 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, which was holding about 2.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.81 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.22 million shares of worth $1.3 million or 3.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.49 million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.