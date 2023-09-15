Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Drops -2.65 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) saw 2.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.66 trading at -$0.78 or -2.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.53B. That most recent trading price of CNM’s stock is at a discount of -16.26% from its 52-week high price of $33.32 and is indicating a premium of 34.58% from its 52-week low price of $18.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 996.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Core & Main Inc. (CNM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.65 in the current quarter.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.65%, in the last five days CNM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $28.66 price level, adding 6.16% to its value on the day. Core & Main Inc.’s shares saw a change of 48.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.21% in past 5-day. Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) showed a performance of -10.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.63 million shares which calculate 12.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $57.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -98.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.77% for stock’s current value.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Core & Main Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.69% while that of industry is 6.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.00% in the current quarter and calculating -17.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.83 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.42 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2024.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 148.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.55%.

CNM Dividends

Core & Main Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 04 and December 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.43% institutions for Core & Main Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the top institutional holder at CNM for having 121.8 million shares of worth $3.47 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 71.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 8.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $236.85 million.

On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.02 million shares of worth $86.0 million or 1.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $82.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.