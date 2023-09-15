Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Shares Jumped 1.44% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.0 or 1.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.51M. That closing price of CENN’s stock is at a discount of -415.38% from its 52-week high price of $1.34 and is indicating a premium of 11.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.01%, in the last five days CENN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 2.59% to its value on the day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -40.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.44% in past 5-day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) showed a performance of -18.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.73 million shares which calculate 4.49 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 82.40% during past 5 years.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.09% institutions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at CENN for having 2.47 million shares of worth $0.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.21 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and Schwab Capital Trust-Small Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.48 million shares of worth $0.15 million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.