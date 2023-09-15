C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) At $28.22: So What?

In last trading session, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) saw 7.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $28.22 trading at $0.45 or 1.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.28B. That closing price of AIâ€™s stock is at a discount of -73.18% from its 52-week high price of $48.87 and is indicating a premium of 64.0% from its 52-week low price of $10.16. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For C3.ai Inc. (AI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.62%, in the last five days AI remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $28.22 price level, adding 6.18% to its value on the day. C3.ai Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 152.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.21% in past 5-day. C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) showed a performance of -12.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.97 million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.70 to the stock, which implies a fall of -5.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -48.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 50.39% for stockâ€™s current value.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that C3.ai Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.38% while that of industry is 7.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -63.60% in the current quarter and calculating -66.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.40% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $74.33 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $77.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2024.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)â€™s Major holders