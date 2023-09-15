Buy, Sell Or Hold Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) At $1.61?

In recent trading session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.61 trading at $0.04 or 2.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $415.25M. That most recent trading price of URG’s stock is at a premium of 1.86% from its 52-week high price of $1.58 and is indicating a premium of 49.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.44%, in the last five days URG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $1.61 price level. Ur-Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.69% in past 5-day. Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) showed a performance of 43.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.43 million shares which calculate 4.44 days to cover the short interests.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ur-Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 68.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75.00% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 139,531.59% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $930k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.