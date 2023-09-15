Buy, Sell Or Hold Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) At $21.74?

In last trading session, Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) saw 22.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.74 trading at $0.14 or 0.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.88B. That closing price of KVUE’s stock is at a discount of -27.87% from its 52-week high price of $27.80 and is indicating a premium of 6.26% from its 52-week low price of $20.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 42.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 36.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.65%, in the last five days KVUE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $21.74 price level, adding 1.98% to its value on the day. Kenvue Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.57% in past 5-day. Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) showed a performance of -6.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.42 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.6% for stock’s current value.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.92 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.93 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.48%.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 89.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.82% institutions for Kenvue Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at KVUE for having 26.32 million shares of worth $695.31 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 18.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $492.51 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.47 million shares of worth $162.38 million or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $164.68 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.