Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Has Reached A Distance Of 27.75% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) saw 7.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.73 trading at $0.43 or 33.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.97M. That closing price of BRSH’s stock is at a discount of -2241.04% from its 52-week high price of $40.50 and is indicating a premium of 27.75% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 33.08%, in the last five days BRSH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $1.73 price level, adding 12.63% to its value on the day. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s shares saw a change of -85.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.35% in past 5-day. Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) showed a performance of -49.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25670.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $141.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $141.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $141.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8050.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8050.29% for stock’s current value.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at BRSH for having 3310.0 shares of worth $778.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 3225.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $758.0.