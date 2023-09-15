Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Plunged -6.53% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) saw 9.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.22 trading at -$0.05 or -1.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.82B. That closing price of AUR’s stock is at a discount of -21.74% from its 52-week high price of $3.92 and is indicating a premium of 65.84% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.53%, in the last five days AUR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $3.22 price level, adding 11.54% to its value on the day. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s shares saw a change of 166.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.53% in past 5-day. Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) showed a performance of -9.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.51 million shares which calculate 6.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -117.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.83% for stock’s current value.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.75% institutions for Aurora Innovation Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AUR for having 53.99 million shares of worth $158.75 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 45.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.9 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 34.67 million shares of worth $101.92 million or 3.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $38.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.