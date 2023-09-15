Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) 39.96% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw 19.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $138.99 trading at $1.49 or 1.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1746.87B. That closing price of GOOG’s stock is at a premium of 0.29% from its 52-week high price of $138.58 and is indicating a premium of 39.96% from its 52-week low price of $83.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 55 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 40 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.33 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.08%, in the last five days GOOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $138.99 price level, adding 0.4% to its value on the day. Alphabet Inc.’s shares saw a change of 56.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.05% in past 5-day. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) showed a performance of 6.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.12 million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $149.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $121.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $200.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.94% for stock’s current value.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alphabet Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 43.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.56% while that of industry is 22.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.50% in the current quarter and calculating 41.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

28 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70.53 billion for the same. And 27 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $78.81 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $69.09 billion and $76.05 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.10% while estimating it to be 3.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.05% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.11%.

GOOG Dividends

Alphabet Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 23 and October 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.21% institutions for Alphabet Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at GOOG for having 413.43 million shares of worth $57.46 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 359.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.92 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 155.72 million shares of worth $21.64 billion or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 121.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16.91 billion in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.