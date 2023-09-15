After A -37.80% Fall This Year Is Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw 21.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.11 trading at $0.86 or 3.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.18B. That closing price of RIVN’s stock is at a discount of -69.47% from its 52-week high price of $40.86 and is indicating a premium of 51.56% from its 52-week low price of $11.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 50.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.32 in the current quarter.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.70%, in the last five days RIVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $24.11 price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s shares saw a change of 30.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.95% in past 5-day. Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) showed a performance of 16.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 88.0 million shares which calculate 1.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -82.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 37.79% for stock’s current value.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rivian Automotive Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 85.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.98% while that of industry is 17.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.90% in the current quarter and calculating 26.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 160.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.31 billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.23 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $551.57 million and $663 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 137.80% while estimating it to be 85.50% for the next quarter.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.80% institutions for Rivian Automotive Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Amazon.com, Inc. is the top institutional holder at RIVN for having 158.36 million shares of worth $3.82 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 73.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.77 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27.44 million shares of worth $661.58 million or 2.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.04 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $531.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.