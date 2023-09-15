After A 11.76% Gain In Share Price, Is FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at $0.16 or 11.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $82.44M. That most recent trading price of HUGE’s stock is at a discount of -38.16% from its 52-week high price of $2.10 and is indicating a premium of 59.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 143.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.76%, in the last five days HUGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, subtracting -5.56% to its value on the day. FSD Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 92.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.84% in past 5-day. FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) showed a performance of 8.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -294.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -294.74% for stock’s current value.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.20% during past 5 years.

HUGE Dividends

FSD Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.68% institutions for FSD Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at HUGE for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.