Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Has Recovered 11.43% So Far, But Another -517.06% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.02 trading at $0.31 or 2.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of SLRN’s stock is at a discount of -171.14% from its 52-week high price of $29.88 and is indicating a premium of 11.43% from its 52-week low price of $9.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.89%, in the last five days SLRN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $11.02 price level, adding 60.98% to its value on the day. Acelyrin Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -59.19% in past 5-day. Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) showed a performance of -59.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.47 million shares which calculate 7.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $68.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -517.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -72.41% for stock’s current value.

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.32% institutions for Acelyrin Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP is the top institutional holder at SLRN for having 9.33 million shares of worth $195.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $155.84 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.42 million shares of worth $29.77 million or 1.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23.65 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.