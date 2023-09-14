Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Is Currently -89.58% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at -$0.04 or -4.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $551.74M. That closing price of YSG’s stock is at a discount of -89.58% from its 52-week high price of $1.82 and is indicating a premium of 14.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 965.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.00%, in the last five days YSG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 6.8% to its value on the day. Yatsen Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -34.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.61% in past 5-day. Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) showed a performance of -4.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.33 million shares which calculate 4.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.73. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -809.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -764.58% for stock’s current value.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Yatsen Holding Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 90.91% while that of industry is 0.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 20 and November 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.37% institutions for Yatsen Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at YSG for having 34.94 million shares of worth $35.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, which was holding about 13.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.66 million shares of worth $3.7 million or 0.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.47 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.51 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.