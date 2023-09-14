Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Shares Are Up 2.70 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.14 trading at $0.05 or 0.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $780.42M. That most recent trading price of YALA’s stock is at a discount of -12.26% from its 52-week high price of $5.77 and is indicating a premium of 41.63% from its 52-week low price of $3.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 223.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.88%, in the last five days YALA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $5.14 price level, adding 1.34% to its value on the day. Yalla Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 46.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.70% in past 5-day. Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) showed a performance of -1.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.52 million shares which calculate 6.24 days to cover the short interests.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $76.09 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $66.62 million and $71.31 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.20% while estimating it to be 12.30% for the next quarter.

YALA Dividends

Yalla Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.93% institutions for Yalla Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at YALA for having 2.0 million shares of worth $8.72 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sparta 24 Ltd., which was holding about 1.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.04 million.

On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 73891.0 shares of worth $0.32 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 55202.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.32 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.