With 38.27% From The Low, Is CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) saw 5.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.96 trading at $0.13 or 7.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.90M. That closing price of CXAI’s stock is at a discount of -971.43% from its 52-week high price of $21.00 and is indicating a premium of 38.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 871.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CXApp Inc. (CXAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.10%, in the last five days CXAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/07/23 when the stock touched $1.96 price level, adding 47.17% to its value on the day. CXApp Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -47.73% in past 5-day. CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) showed a performance of -68.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -206.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -206.12% for stock’s current value.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 84.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.31% institutions for CXApp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CXAI for having 0.26 million shares of worth $2.88 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Clear Street LLC, which was holding about 80000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.87 million.

On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 31560.0 shares of worth $0.34 million or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28670.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.