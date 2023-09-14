With 29.17% Distance From Low, Is Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at -$0.03 or -11.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.24M. That closing price of KXIN’s stock is at a discount of -333.33% from its 52-week high price of $1.04 and is indicating a premium of 29.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 815.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.93%, in the last five days KXIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/07/23 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 34.76% to its value on the day. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s shares saw a change of -17.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.80% in past 5-day. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) showed a performance of 15.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.09% institutions for Kaixin Auto Holdings that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at KXIN for having 90645.0 shares of worth $28099.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 73160.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22679.0.