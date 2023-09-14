WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Could Actually Go To $8.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) saw 53.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.14 trading at -$0.6 or -10.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $273.73M. That closing price of WE’s stock is at a discount of -3133.46% from its 52-week high price of $166.20 and is indicating a premium of 49.22% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WeWork Inc. (WE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$4.32 in the current quarter.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.45%, in the last five days WE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $5.14 price level, adding 23.51% to its value on the day. WeWork Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 50.29% in past 5-day. WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) showed a performance of -42.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.28 million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -55.64% for stock’s current value.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.60% in the current quarter and calculating 84.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $830 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $852.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $864.95 million and $848 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.00% while estimating it to be 0.50% for the next quarter.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Softbank Group Corporation is the top institutional holder at WE for having 35.93 million shares of worth $367.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, which was holding about 8.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $463.82 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American High-Income Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.19 million shares of worth $3.28 million or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.72 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.