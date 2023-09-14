The 12-Month Price Target For Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) Is Now $419.50.

In recent trading session, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at -$0.07 or -10.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.90M. That most recent trading price of AULT’s stock is at a discount of -8527.42% from its 52-week high price of $53.49 and is indicating a discount of -8.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.62%, in the last five days AULT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 32.6% to its value on the day. Ault Alliance Inc.’s shares saw a change of -97.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -32.58% in past 5-day. Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) showed a performance of -68.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44730.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $419.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.85% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $419.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $419.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67561.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -67561.29% for stock’s current value.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 156.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.36 million for the same. Company posted $7.8 million and $32.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 103.71% during past 5 years.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.96% institutions for Ault Alliance Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AULT for having 44619.0 shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5666.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29179.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27340.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16916.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $87117.0 in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.